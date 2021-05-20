Intelligent Network Market: Trends By Enterprise Size Analysis Report, 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Intelligent Network Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Intelligent Network Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global Intelligent Network Market was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in the year 2017. Global Intelligent Network Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2019 to reach USD 15.63 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At the country level, developed industries like the US as well the emerging industries like China with highest population base holds the notable Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Major market players in Intelligent Network Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp, Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tech Mahindra Limited, Netcracker Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Juniper Networks Inc., and brief information of other 10 companies will be provided in the report.

Technological upgradation to cater changing demand of end users Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition & merger were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in last 5 years.

SWOT analysis of Intelligent Network Market:

Strength:

Advancement in Data Volume and Changes in Traffic Patterns

Weakness:

Lack of expertise and skills in Artificial Intelligent based networking

Opportunities:

High adoption of network-based solutions

Threats:

Lack of awareness among Network Administrators

Segmentation is done on the basis of End- User includes Managed Network Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers and Other Enterprises of which the Cloud Service Provider segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of Enterprise Size include large enterprise and small and medium-sized enterprises of which large enterprise segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Intelligent Network Market Segmentation:

By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Application

• Information Cognition

• Performance prediction and Configuration Extrapolation

• Traffic Prediction and Classification

• Resource Management and Network Adoption

By End-user

• Managed Network Service Providers

• Telecom Service Providers

• Cloud Service Providers

• Other Enterprises

By Region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

