Data Center Transformation Market 2021 Research Report Studied by Focusing on Top Companies Data, Future Prospect, and Regional Outlook 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Data Center Transformation Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Data Center Transformation Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global Data Center Transformation Market was valued at USD 6.4 Billion in the year 2017. Global Data Center Transformation Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019 to reach USD 18.65 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At the country level, developed industries like the US as well the emerging industries like China with highest population base holds the notable Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Major market players in Data Center Transformation Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Dell Inc., Atos SE, Schneider Electric, HCL Technologies Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd, Cognizant, Accenture, and other 10 more are some of the key players in the Data Center Transformation Market with International Business Machine Corporation (IBM) holding the substantial Market share because of its better technological advancements and global reach. Technological upgradation to cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition & merger were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

SWOT analysis of Data Center Transformation Market:

Strength:

Rising demand for Developed Data Center Efficiency

Weakness:

Security Concerns

Opportunities:

Rising need for Software-Optimized Data Centers

Threats:

Lack of expertise

Segmentation done on the basis of Component includes Large Data Centers, Small Data Centers and Midsized Data Centers of which the Large Data Centers segment is expected to hold the XX% Market share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of Service Type include Automation Services, Consolidation Services, Infrastructure Management Services and Optimization Services of which Automation Service is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

Data Center Transformation Market Segmentation:

By End-User

*Colocation Providers

*Cloud Service Providers

*Enterprises

By Component

*Large Data Centers

*Small Data Centers

*Midsized Data Centers

By Market Vertical

*Manufacturing and Retail

*BFSI

*Healthcare

*Transportation

*Others

By Service Type

*Automation Services

*Consolidation Services

*Infrastructure Management Services

*Optimization Services

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

*Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

*Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

*Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

*Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

*Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

*Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

*The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

*Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

*Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

*Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

*6-month post sales analyst support

