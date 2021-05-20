May 2021 Report on Global Large Diameter Stainless Steel Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube market covered in Chapter 4:

Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco)

ALKAFAA

Mexinox

Ta Chen International

CIREX

Huwa

Baosteel Stainless Steel

Outokumpu

Thyssen Krupp

Gulf Tubing Company

AK Steel Corporation

SFE

North American Stainless

Stainless products NL

Acerinox

Aperam Stainless

Sandvik

Allegheny Flat Rolled Products

Jindal Stainless

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nisshin Steel Co.

KWG Industries

AL ASHRAK GROUP

Shree Khodal Industrial Engineering Company

MAC Steel

Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe

STAINLESS Products Ltd NZ

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Seamless Tube

Welded Tube

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Petroleum

Food industry

Chemical industry

Medical care

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Seamless Tube

1.5.3 Welded Tube

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Petroleum

1.6.3 Food industry

1.6.4 Chemical industry

1.6.5 Medical care

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco)

4.1.1 Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) Basic Information

4.1.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco) Business Overview

4.2 ALKAFAA

4.2.1 ALKAFAA Basic Information

4.2.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ALKAFAA Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ALKAFAA Business Overview

4.3 Mexinox

4.3.1 Mexinox Basic Information

4.3.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Mexinox Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Mexinox Business Overview

4.4 Ta Chen International

4.4.1 Ta Chen International Basic Information

4.4.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Ta Chen International Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Ta Chen International Business Overview

4.5 CIREX

4.5.1 CIREX Basic Information

4.5.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 CIREX Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 CIREX Business Overview

4.6 Huwa

4.6.1 Huwa Basic Information

4.6.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Huwa Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Huwa Business Overview

4.7 Baosteel Stainless Steel

4.7.1 Baosteel Stainless Steel Basic Information

4.7.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Baosteel Stainless Steel Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Baosteel Stainless Steel Business Overview

4.8 Outokumpu

4.8.1 Outokumpu Basic Information

4.8.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Outokumpu Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Outokumpu Business Overview

4.9 Thyssen Krupp

4.9.1 Thyssen Krupp Basic Information

4.9.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Thyssen Krupp Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Thyssen Krupp Business Overview

4.10 Gulf Tubing Company

4.10.1 Gulf Tubing Company Basic Information

4.10.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Gulf Tubing Company Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Gulf Tubing Company Business Overview

4.11 AK Steel Corporation

4.11.1 AK Steel Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 AK Steel Corporation Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 AK Steel Corporation Business Overview

4.12 SFE

4.12.1 SFE Basic Information

4.12.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 SFE Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 SFE Business Overview

4.13 North American Stainless

4.13.1 North American Stainless Basic Information

4.13.2 Large Diameter Stainless Steel Tube Product Profiles, Application and Specification

….continued

