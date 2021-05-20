Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Size 2021 with Top Countries Data, Research Report till 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market was valued at USD 18.4 Million in the year 2017. Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to reach USD 47.57 Million by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At country level, U.S, U.K. and China is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to high rate of investment by R&D.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Major market players in Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market are LARS, Neoligaments, Orthomed S.A.S, FX Solutions, Shanghai PINE & POWER Biotech, Mathys AG Bettlach, Arthrex, Inc., Arthocare, FH Orthopedics, Cousin Biotech, and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT analysis of Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market:

Strength:

Increasing incidence of sports injuries

Weakness:

High cost

Opportunities:

Regular technological advancements

Increasing research activities

Threats:

Intense competition among the producers.

The Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market is segmented as By Application and Region. The Application segment is divided into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot and ankle injuries and other injuries in which the knee injuries segment is expected to account for the highest Market share due to increasing incidence of knee injuries, discomfort at the harvest site due to conventional surgical treatments methods that use allografts etc. Among all, it is expected that the knee injuries segment will be growing at a moderate CAGR of XX % in the assessment period.

Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Segmentation:

By Application

*Knee Injuries

*Shoulder Injuries

*Foot and Ankle Injuries

*Other Injuries



By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

