North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Ready to See Huge Transformation with CAGR value 7.4% during 2020-2027| Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America electronic data interchange market is expected to reach US$16,269.8millionby 2027 from US$9506.2million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

In the US, there are a number of service providers that offer automated electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. Organizations and government in the country are showing interest in EDI solutions. The adoption of EDI solutions has resulted in increased efficiency as well as cost-savings for the US government, and this motivates other organizations to follow the trend. The implementation of EDIs is rising at a sustainable pace in North America due to emerging technologies and investments in on-the-cloud systems by organizations. The growth of the EDI market in North America is also attributed to the growing spending on the adoption of cloud services and the presence of the healthcare and BFSI sectors holding potential opportunities for the next-generation IT technology.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

NORTH AMERICA ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Electronic data interchange market – by ComponentSolutions

Services

North America Electronic data interchange market – by TypeDirect EDI

EDI via AS2

EDI via VAN

Mobile EDI

Web EDI

EDI Outsourcing

Others

North America Electronic data interchange market – by IndustryBFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Others

North America Electronic data interchange market – by CountryUS

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Mulesoft, LLC

SPS Commerce, Inc.

TrueCommerce Inc.

IBM Corporation

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Data Masons Software LLC

EDICOM

The research on the North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market.

