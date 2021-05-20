Surgical Staplers Market Share, Dominated Market Dynamics, Business Strategies with Future Prospects 2021 to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Surgical Staplers Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Surgical Staplers Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Surgical Staplers Market was valued at USD 5 Billion in the year 2017. Global Surgical Staplers Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2019 to reach USD 7.53 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. The dominance of North America is attributed to factors such as the growing geriatric population. At country level U.S, China, India and Japan holds the substantial Market share owning to high population base, growth in awareness about surgical Staplers and development in healthcare infrastructure.

Major market plaiers in Surgical Staplers Market are Intuitive Surgical Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Dextera Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic Plc., 3M Company, Conmed Corp., Grena Ltd., and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Surgical Staplers Market:

Strength:

Growing number of surgical procedures across the globe

Rapid increase in geriatric population globally

Weakness:

Poor demand in under developed countries

Opportunities:

Rise in adoption of cosmetics surgeries

Significant Growth Potential in Emerging industries

Threats:

Lack of Trained Professionals

The global Surgical Staplers Market has been segmented on product, type, application, end user, and regions. On the basis of product, the Market is segmented into manual surgical staplers and powered surgical staplers of which manual surgical staplers are expected to account for the largest share of the Market in 2017. By type the Market segmented into disposable surgical staplers and reusable surgical staplers of which disposable surgical staplers are expected to account for the largest share of the Market.

Surgical Staplers Market Segmentation:

By Type

*Disposable Surgical Staplers

*Reusable Surgical Staplers

By Product

*Manual Surgical Staplers

*Powered Surgical Staplers

By End Users

*Hospitals & Clinics

*Ambulatory Surgery Centers



By Application

*Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery

*General Surgery

*Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery

*Orthopedic Surgery

*Other Surgical Applications

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

