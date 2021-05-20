Learning Management System (LMS) Market – and Drivers – By Deployment Type and User Type (2021 to 2025) | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Learning Management System (LMS) Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Learning Management System (LMS) Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market was valued at USD 6.33 Billion for the year 2018. Learning Management System (LMS) Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2018 to reach USD 22.16 Billion by the year 2025. LMS including cloud and on premise deployment models, is offered by prominent Learning Management System solution providers, such as Litmos Limited, Oracle Corporation, Paradiso Solutions, Saba Software Inc., and others, to enhance learning management solutions among the users. The global Learning Management System Market is expected to witness significant growth, due to the rise in ICT expenditure by governments of various developed and the developing regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Major Players in Learning Management System (LMS) Market are Oracle Corpo., Saba Software Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Blackboard, D2L Corporation, TalentLMS, Adobe Systems, CrossKnowledge, Oracle, SAP SE, Docebo, Schoology, IBM, Epignosis, MPS Interactive, Pearson PLC, McGraw Hill, SumTotal Systems LLC, Absorb Software LLC, Instructure Inc., iSpring Solutions, Inc., G-Cube, Latitude CG, LLC, UpsideLMS, Paradiso Solutions, SkyPrep Inc, and Knowledge Anywhere. Better geographical reach at an operational level with the growing usage of innovative technology for ingredient processing is the assisting Market growth.

SWOT Analysis of Learning Management System (LMS) Market

Strength

Smart classroom evolved from the tradition classroom

Strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Weakness

Factors limiting market growth

Opportunities

competitive landscape in the market

Importance of human resources has increased significantly over time and employee training and development has become a new norm.

Threats

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Overview, By Market Vertical

*Government & Education

*Retail

*Healthcare

*IT & Telecom

*Manufacturing

*Hospitality

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Overview, By Component

*Solution

*Services

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Overview, By Delivery Mode

*Distance Learning

*Instructor-Led Training

*Blended Learning

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Overview, By Deployment Type

*Cloud

*On-Premise

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Overview, By User Type

*Academic

*Corporate

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

