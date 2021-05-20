May 2021 Report on Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market covered in Chapter 4:

Clariant AG

Ami Chemicals

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Honeywell International Inc

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Dow

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

KKR-Led Group

BASF SE

LG Chem Ltd

Perrigo Company PLC

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Process Solvent

Cleaning Agent

Coating Solvent

Intermediate

Other Applications

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Food and Beverages

Paints and Coatings

Chemical

Other End-user Industries

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Process Solvent

1.5.3 Cleaning Agent

1.5.4 Coating Solvent

1.5.5 Intermediate

1.5.6 Other Applications

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.6.3 Pharmaceutical & Medical

1.6.4 Food and Beverages

1.6.5 Paints and Coatings

1.6.6 Chemical

1.6.7 Other End-user Industries

1.7 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Clariant AG

4.1.1 Clariant AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Clariant AG Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Clariant AG Business Overview

4.2 Ami Chemicals

4.2.1 Ami Chemicals Basic Information

4.2.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Ami Chemicals Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Ami Chemicals Business Overview

4.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

4.3.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV Basic Information

4.3.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV Business Overview

4.4 Honeywell International Inc

4.4.1 Honeywell International Inc Basic Information

4.4.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Honeywell International Inc Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Honeywell International Inc Business Overview

4.5 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

4.5.1 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Dow

4.6.1 Dow Basic Information

4.6.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Dow Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Dow Business Overview

4.7 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

4.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Exxon Mobil Corporation

4.8.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Business Overview

4.9 KKR-Led Group

4.9.1 KKR-Led Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 KKR-Led Group Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 KKR-Led Group Business Overview

4.10 BASF SE

4.10.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.10.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 BASF SE Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.11 LG Chem Ltd

4.11.1 LG Chem Ltd Basic Information

4.11.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 LG Chem Ltd Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 LG Chem Ltd Business Overview

4.12 Perrigo Company PLC

4.12.1 Perrigo Company PLC Basic Information

4.12.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

….continued

