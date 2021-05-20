Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Growth Applications to Forecast 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078965

The Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market was valued USD 42.30 Billion in the year 2017. Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.93% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 90.26 Billion.

Bluebird Inc., Honeywell International Inc., TSC Auto Id Technology Co Ltd. , Datalogic S.p.A., Seagull Scientific Inc., Allien Technologies Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Axicon Auto ID Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corporation and also more 12 companies information is provided in research report. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market with Honeywell International Inc. holding the substantial Market share because of its better global presence both at production and at an operational level. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as collaboration of Honeywell International with Microsoft Corporation as well as Intel Corporation.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078965

North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Market like the U.S. holds the highest Market share in 2016 and it is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Strength

Increasing infrastructure like commercial space and security

Weakness

Lack of coordination between government

Opportunities

Growing technological advancements and digitalization

industry

Rising government participation in healthcare sectors

Threats

The processing and performance of data capture

Lack of reliability and safety.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078965

Amongst various Product type, Biometrics Systems segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period because of the need of growing security in industries and organizations. On the other hand Healthcare segment among manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, banking and financial and others is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025 due to growing government investments and rising healthcare sector. As it is easier to collect and track patient information and reduce medical error.

By Product

Barcode Printers

Market by Technology

Market by Product Type

Barcode Verifiers

Barcode Scanners

RFID

Magnetic Stripe Readers

Smart Card Readers

Biometric Systems

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Mobile Computers

By Vertical/Market

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Banking and Financial

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078965

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Intelligent Network Market

Temperature Management Market

Cloud Discovery Market

Artificial Intelligence in Defense and Aerospace Market

Digital Door Lock System Market