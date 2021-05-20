Business Intelligence Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Business Intelligence Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Business Intelligence Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global Business Intelligence Market is valued at USD 18.26 Billion in the year 2017. Global Business Intelligence Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 34.92 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 with Asia-Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. is the biggest Market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

The Major Market Players in global Business Intelligence Market are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Alteryx Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Pentaho (Hitachi Vantara), Information Builders, Qlik Technologies Inc., Tableau Software Inc. and Other (13 players data is avoilable). Recent research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

The On-premise segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. On the other hand, Unstructured Data type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025. As there is an adoption of the IOT and rising the demands for analytics in small enterprises is the main region for the generation of unstructured data.

By Data Type

Structured Data

Unstructured Data

Semi-Structured Data

By Deployment Model

On-Cloud

On-Premise

By Application

Supply Chain Optimization

Fraud Detection & Security Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Workforce Management

Operation Management

Network Management & Optimization

Sales & Marketing Management

Others

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

