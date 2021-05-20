Digital Forensics Market Technology Applications, and Opportunities Report 2021 – 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Digital Forensics Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Digital Forensics Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global Digital Forensics Market was valued at USD 2.31 Billion in the year 2017. Global Digital Forensics Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to reach USD 4.32 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed markets like the U.S. as well the emerging markets like China with highest population base holds a notable Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

Major market players n Digital Forensics Market are AccessData Group LLC, IBM Corporation, Guidance Software Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Cellebrite Ltd., Oxygen Forensics Inc., Paraben Corporation, KPMG, FireEye Inc., OpenText Corporation, Micro Systemation AB, NUIX and other 8 more companies information is provided in research report. IBM Corporation holding the significant Market share because of its better global presence both at development and at an operational level. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

SWOT Analysis Digital Forensics Market

Drivers

Increasing digital crimes

Restraints

Restrictions on Cloud Forensics

Opportunities

Increasing demand in the APAC region

Challenges

Lack of knowledge & skills among officials

Segmentation done on the basis of Market Sector includes Military and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government Agencies and Law Enforcement, Legal and Professional of which the Government Agencies and Law Enforcement segment are expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.

Digital Forensics Market Overview By Market Sector

Military and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government Agencies and Law Enforcement

Legal and Professional

Others

Digital Forensics Market Overview By Application

Criminal Investigations

Information Security

Corporate litigations

Others

Digital Forensics Market Overview By Component

Software

Hardware

Others

Digital Forensics Market Overview By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Key points covered in this report:

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

