Enterprise Content Management Market Growth 2021 Supply, Emerging Demand, Organization, Prominence Analysis & Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Enterprise Content Management Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.
The Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.
Global Enterprise Content Management Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.92% from 2018 to reach USD 72.64 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Market like the U.S. as well the emerging market like China with highest population base holds the notable Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.
Global Enterprise Content Management Market was valued at USD 29.93 Billion in the year 2017. Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Everteam, Everteam,
Alfresco Software Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Laserfiche, M-Files Corporation, Newgen Software Inc. and other 10 companies detailed information is provided in the research report. are some of the key players in the Enterprise Content Management Market with IBM Corporation holding the substantial Market share because of its better technological advancements and global reach.
SWOT Analysis of Enterprise Content Management Market
Strength
Maintaining data secrecy and preventing data loss by enterprises
Organizations adopting to the content ecosystem
Weakness
Managing data in case of mergers and acquisitions
Increasing operational costs due to the periodical changes in technology
Opportunities
Utilization of the Content Maturity Model
Threats
Lack of technical expertise among small & mid-level enterprises
Segmentation done on the basis of Market Sector includes Transportation, Telecom and IT, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing of which the Retail segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. This is because more customers are moving towards cashless payments. The governments of different countries have set strict norms to protect the information related to the customer’s credit card. Thus, more companies are now providing secure and effective ECM’s to handle the challenges that are unique to the retail sector.
Enterprise Content Management Market By Market Sector
Transportation
Telecom and IT
Education
Healthcare
Retail
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Manufacturing
Enterprise Content Management Market By Division
Supply Chain Management
HR
Marketing
Finance
Others
Enterprise Content Management Market By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premises
Enterprise Content Management Market By Region
North America
*USA
*Canada
Europe
*Germany
*U.K.
*France
*Italy
*Rest of Europe
APAC
*China
*India
*Japan
*Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
*Latin America
*Middle East & Africa
Key points covered in this report:
- The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.
- The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.
- Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.
