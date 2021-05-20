May 2021 Report on Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hydrocarbon Solvents Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market covered in Chapter 4:

Total Petrochemicals

BASF SE

TOP Solvent

HCS Group

Lyondell

JX Nippon Oil

SINOPEC

BP

Philips

Reliance Industries Limited

ExxonMobil Chemical

Oelheld GmbH

Banner

CNPC

Formasa

Dow Oxygenated Solvents

Shell Chemicals

DuPont

Neste

SK Corp

Gandhar Oil

Chevron Phillip

Sasol Solvents

Resolute Oil, LLC

Engen

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hydrocarbon Solvents market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Aliphatic Type

Aromatic Type

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hydrocarbon Solvents market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Recreational

1.6.3 Industrial

1.6.4 Transport

1.7 Hydrocarbon Solvents Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hydrocarbon Solvents Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hydrocarbon Solvents Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hydrocarbon Solvents Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hydrocarbon Solvents

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hydrocarbon Solvents

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hydrocarbon Solvents Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19…….….continued

