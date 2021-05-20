Next-generation data storage Market (2021 to 2025) – Share, Trends & Industry Analysis Report, By Top Key Players | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Next generation data storage Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Next generation data storage Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market was valued at USD 67.47 Billion in the year 2017. Global Next- Generation Data Storage Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 206.23 Billion. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Market is also considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. holds the highest Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

The major Market Players in Next Generation Data Storage Market are IBM Corporation, VMWARE Inc., Western Digital Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Dell Inc., Toshiba Corp., Nutanix Inc., Scality Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Tintri Inc. and other 13 companies information is provided in Research Report. Current research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Challenges in Next Generation Data Storage Market

Storage of unwanted and unclean data

Opportunities in Next Generation Data Storage Market

Growing data analytics need

The major shares are expected from Healthcare Sector in Global Next- Generation Data Storage Market with highest CAGR. Because healthcare sector includes real-time patient monitoring.

On the other hand, cloud storage for Next- Generation Data Storage Market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

Next-Generation Data Storage Market Overview

Next-Generation Data Storage Market Overview By Application

Network-Attached Storage (NAS)

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

File- and Object-Based Storage (FOBS)

Direct-Attached Storage

Block Storage

Cloud Storage

Unified Storage

Next-Generation Data Storage Market Overview By Technology

Solid-State Storage

Magnetic Storage

Others

Next-Generation Data Storage Market Overview By Market

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Government

Business & Consulting

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Next-Generation Data Storage Market Overview By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

