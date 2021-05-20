API Management Market: 2021 to 2025 Trending Technologies, Size, Future Growth and Geographical Regions | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on API Management Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The API Management Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global API Management Market was valued at USD $1.6 Billion in the year 2019. Global API Management Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.2% from 2019 to reach USD $9.04 Billion by the year 2025.

Advancements of the Big Data and Internet of Things, increasing requirements to manage API traffic, and feature & cost benefits are some of the major factors assumed to tower the development of API managements Market. Security problems associated to API is expected to restrain the development of API management industry in the forecast period. Nevertheless, PaaS and SOA integrations along with system integrators are expected to unlock up new alluring avenues in near future. Moreover, new product launches by market players are also set to power the development of API management market. For example, in August 20198 Microsoft announced plans for rolling a new BizTalk Server service in addition to details about its dream of Azure Integration Services.

North America is likely to hold largest market share in coming years in API management industry. Rising popularity of web APIs will be the major boosting factors for development of API management industry in this area. The high acceptance rate of new tech is likely to support the development of API management industry in Europe. Increasing numbers of mobile users paired with penetration of e-commerce in up-and-coming nations is likely to boost the API management industry in Asia Pacific extremely. China held the biggest share of API management industry in Asia Pacific. Latin America is also likely to show obvious development in the API managements industry in near future.

Major market players in API Management are CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Akana Inc, Apiary Inc., Google Inc., Red Hat Inc., Axway Inc., Mashape Inc., Fiorano Software, HP, MuleSoft Inc., Sensedia, SAP SE, TYK Technologies, Tibco Software, IBM Corporation, and Cloud Elements Inc. and brief information of 5 more companies provided in the report.

API Management Market Overview, By Deployment

*On-Premises

*Cloud

API Management Market Overview, By Solution

*API Portal

*Security

*Monetization

*API Gateway

*API Analytics

*Administration

API Management Market Overview, By Service

*Training & Consulting

*Support & Maintenance

*Integration

API Management Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Key points covered in this report:

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

A number of graphs and charts are present in the report that give the clients a clear visual representation of the data and makes it easy to comprehend the report.

