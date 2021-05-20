Autonomous Navigation Market 2021 Growth Demand by Regions 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Autonomous Navigation Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Autonomous Navigation Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Autonomous navigation means that a vehicle is able to plan its path and execute its plan without human intervention. In some cases remote navigation aids are used in the planning process, while at other times the only information available to compute a path is based on input from sensors aboard the vehicle itself. An autonomous robot is one which not only can maintain its own stability as it moves but also can plan its movements. Autonomous robots use navigation aids when possible but can also rely on visual, auditory, and olfactory cues. Once basic position information is gathered in the form of triangulated signals or environmental perception, machine intelligence must be applied to translate some basic motivation (reason for leaving the present position) into a route and motion plan. This plan may have to accommodate the estimated or communicated intentions of other autonomous robots in order to prevent collisions, while considering the dynamics of the robot’s own movement envelope.

Global Autonomous Navigation Market was valued at USD $2.52 Billion in the year 2019. Global Autonomous Navigation Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to reach USD $6.15 Billion by the year 2025. The Asia Pacific Autonomous Navigation Market is excepted to develop at the most elevated CAGR during forecasted period 2019-2025. The Chinese Autonomous Navigation Market is the biggest in the Asia Pacific area and is seeing critical development in deals and the interest for high innovation vehicles. China is one of the key markets for high innovation vehicles, given the rising discretionary cashflow in the nation. About all major car OEMs have put resources into the Chinese market, which is slanted toward little and reasonable traveler vehicles. A flood sought after is normal as the present vehicle infiltration is low when contrasted with that of created nations. The developing car generation levels in China have expanded the interest for vehicles. In November 2018, Chinese worldwide innovation organization, Baidu, and Swedish vehicle maker, Volvo Cars, consented to mutually create electric and completely autonomous navigation, which will be mass delivered in China. With developing interests in autonomous navigation, the market for Autonomous Navigation is relied upon to develop in the China.

Major market players in Autonomous Navigation Market are ABB, Honeywell International, Rolls-Royce, Kongsberg Gruppen, Rh Marine, Trimble, Furuno, Safran, Thales, General Dynamics, L3 Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Moog, and brief information of 5 more companies provided in the report.

Autonomous Navigation Market Overview, By Platform

*Airborne

*Land

*Space

*Marine

*Weapon

Autonomous Navigation Market, By Solution

*Sensing System

*Software

*Processing Unit

Autonomous Navigation Market, By Application

*Commercial

*Military & Government

Autonomous Navigation Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Turnover Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.Autonomous Navigation Industry, By Platform

6.1. Airborne

6.2. Land

6.3. Space

6.4. Marine

6.5. Weapon

7. Autonomous Navigation Industry, By Solution

7.1. Sensing System

7.2. Software

7.3. Processing Unit

8. Autonomous Navigation Industry, By Application

8.1. Commercial

8.2. Military & Government

9. Geographical Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. RoE

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. RoAPAC

9.5. RoW

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.1.1. Brazil

9.5.1.2. Argentina

9.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East and Africa

