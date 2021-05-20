May 2021 Report on Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin market covered in Chapter 4:

Lonza

Aquatreat

Water Treatment Products

Chemtura

Kedachem

ICL-IP

Xitai Chemical

Yaguang Fine Chemical

Radi

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

BCDMH Tablet

BCDMH Granule

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Swimming pools & Spas

Industrial cooling water

Aquaculture

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

