May 2021 Report on Global Distilled Monoglyceride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Distilled Monoglyceride Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Distilled Monoglyceride market covered in Chapter 4:

Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

ESTELLE

Parchem

Beldem SA

Hangzhou Fuchun Food Additive Co., Ltd.

Dow Corning Corporation

DSM Nutritional Products

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

BASF

Cargill, Inc.

ChemNet

Gillco ingredients

Croda International Plc

DuPont

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Distilled Monoglyceride market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Distilled Monoglyceride

Mono- Diglycerides

Glycerine

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Distilled Monoglyceride market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Alkyd Resins

Personal Care

Industrial Chemicals

Polyether Polyols

Tobacco

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Distilled Monoglyceride Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Distilled Monoglyceride

1.5.3 Mono- Diglycerides

1.5.4 Glycerine

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Distilled Monoglyceride Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.6.3 Food & Beverage

1.6.4 Alkyd Resins

1.6.5 Personal Care

1.6.6 Industrial Chemicals

1.6.7 Polyether Polyols

1.6.8 Tobacco

1.6.9 Others

1.7 Distilled Monoglyceride Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Distilled Monoglyceride Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Distilled Monoglyceride Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Distilled Monoglyceride Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Distilled Monoglyceride

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Distilled Monoglyceride

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Distilled Monoglyceride Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials Co., Ltd.

4.1.1 Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Distilled Monoglyceride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials Co., Ltd. Distilled Monoglyceride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials Co., Ltd. Business Overview

…continued

