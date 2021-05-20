May 2021 Report on Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market covered in Chapter 4:

Jiangsu Shenhua Chemical Co., Ltd

Dynasol Elastomer

China National Petroleum Corporation

LG Chemicals

Michelin

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

SIBUR

Versalis

Sinopec

Trinseo S.A.

ZEON Corporation

SRI Group

Sumitomo Chemical Company

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Chandra Asri

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Zhechen Rubber

Bridgestone Corporation

JSR Corporation

Lion Elastomer

PJSC Nizhnekamsk

Zhejiang Vitile Co., Ltd

Fujian FuXiang Chemical Co., Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

SBR

E-SBR

S-SBR

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive Tire

Footwear

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 SBR

1.5.3 E-SBR

1.5.4 S-SBR

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive Tire

1.6.3 Footwear

1.6.4 Polymer Modification

1.6.5 Adhesives

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Jiangsu Shenhua Chemical Co., Ltd

4.1.1 Jiangsu Shenhua Chemical Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.1.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Jiangsu Shenhua Chemical Co., Ltd Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Jiangsu Shenhua Chemical Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.2 Dynasol Elastomer

4.2.1 Dynasol Elastomer Basic Information

4.2.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Dynasol Elastomer Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Dynasol Elastomer Business Overview

4.3 China National Petroleum Corporation

4.3.1 China National Petroleum Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 China National Petroleum Corporation Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 China National Petroleum Corporation Business Overview

4.4 LG Chemicals

4.4.1 LG Chemicals Basic Information

4.4.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 LG Chemicals Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 LG Chemicals Business Overview

4.5 Michelin

4.5.1 Michelin Basic Information

4.5.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Michelin Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Michelin Business Overview

4.6 Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd

4.6.1 Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.6.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.7 Asahi Kasei Corporation

4.7.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Business Overview

4.8 SIBUR

..…continued.

