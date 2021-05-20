May 2021 Report on Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyisocyanurate Insulation market covered in Chapter 4:

Soprema Group

Hunter Panels

Owens Corning

Stepan Company

Knauf Insulation

BASF

Saint-Gobain

Sika AG

Kingspan Group

Johns Manville

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Honeywell International

DowDuPont

IKO Industries

GAF Materials

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyisocyanurate Insulation market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Spray Type

Foam/Board Type

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyisocyanurate Insulation market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Transport

Consumer Appliances

Building and Construction

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Spray Type

1.5.3 Foam/Board Type

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Transport

1.6.3 Consumer Appliances

1.6.4 Building and Construction

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyisocyanurate Insulation Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyisocyanurate Insulation

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyisocyanurate Insulation

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyisocyanurate Insulation Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Soprema Group

4.1.1 Soprema Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Soprema Group Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Soprema Group Business Overview

…continued

