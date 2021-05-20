May 2021 Report on Global Hydrogen Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hydrogen Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hydrogen market covered in Chapter 4:

The Linde Group

Hy.Gear B.V

Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd

Teledyne Technologies Inc

Hydrogenics Corp

Iwatani Corporation

Xebec Adsorption Inc

Air Liquide S.A

Nel ASA

Showa Denko K.K

Messer Group GmbH

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hydrogen market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Steam Methane Reforming

Partial Oxidation of Oil

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis of Water

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hydrogen market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Ammonia

Refineries

Methanol

Fuel Cells

Military

Academic

Food Industry

Electronics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hydrogen Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Steam Methane Reforming

1.5.3 Partial Oxidation of Oil

1.5.4 Coal Gasification

1.5.5 Electrolysis of Water

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hydrogen Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Ammonia

1.6.3 Refineries

1.6.4 Methanol

1.6.5 Fuel Cells

1.6.6 Military

1.6.7 Academic

1.6.8 Food Industry

1.6.9 Electronics

1.6.10 Others

1.7 Hydrogen Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hydrogen Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hydrogen Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hydrogen Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hydrogen

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hydrogen

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hydrogen Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

..…continued.

