May 2021 Report on Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market covered in Chapter 4:
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim
Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals
Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material
JSR
Panjin Heyun Group
Lanxess
Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)
Sibur
ExxonMobile
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Regular IIR
Halogenated IIR
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Tires
Medical Stoppers
Protective Clothing
Sporting Equipment
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Regular IIR
1.5.3 Halogenated IIR
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Tires
1.6.3 Medical Stoppers
1.6.4 Protective Clothing
1.6.5 Sporting Equipment
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
4.1.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Basic Information
4.1.2 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Business Overview
4.2 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim
4.2.1 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Basic Information
4.2.2 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Business Overview
4.3 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals
4.3.1 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Basic Information
4.3.2 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Business Overview
4.4 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material
4.4.1 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Basic Information
4.4.2 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Business Overview
4.5 JSR
4.5.1 JSR Basic Information
4.5.2 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 JSR Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 JSR Business Overview
4.6 Panjin Heyun Group
..…continued.
