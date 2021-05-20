May 2021 Report on Global Special Steel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Special Steel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Special Steel market covered in Chapter 4:

Dongbei Special Steel

SSAB

Baosteel

JFE

Shagang Group

Voestalpine

CITIC

Nanjing Steel

U. S. Steel

ThyssenKrupp AG

HBIS

Aichi Steel

TimkenSteel

SHOUGANG GROUP

Sandvik

Sanyo

Shandong iron & Steel Group Company Limited

Hyundai

XNTG

TISCO

Nippon Koshuha

DAIDO STEEL

Arcelor Mittal

Ovako

SBQ Steels Ltd

NSSMC

POSCO

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Special Steel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Structural Steel

Tool Steel and Die Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Special Steel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automobile Industry

Machine Manufacturing

Petrochemicals & Energy Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Special Steel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Structural Steel

1.5.3 Tool Steel and Die Steel

1.5.4 Stainless Steel

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Special Steel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automobile Industry

1.6.3 Machine Manufacturing

1.6.4 Petrochemicals & Energy Industry

1.7 Special Steel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Special Steel Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Special Steel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Special Steel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Special Steel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Special Steel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Special Steel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dongbei Special Steel

4.1.1 Dongbei Special Steel Basic Information

4.1.2 Special Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dongbei Special Steel Special Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dongbei Special Steel Business Overview

4.2 SSAB

…continued

