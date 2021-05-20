May 2021 Report on Global Thermal Coal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Thermal Coal Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Thermal Coal market covered in Chapter 4:

Anglo American

Kibo Energy PLC

PVS Chemicals

Arch Coal, Inc.

Centennial Coal

New Age Exploration

Cloud Peak Energy

BHP Billiton

EIA

Gatekeeper Enterprises Inc.

Star Glorious Sejahtera Pte. Ltd.

Banks Group

Alpha Natural Resources

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Thermal Coal market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Peat

Lignite

Sub-Bituminous

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Thermal Coal market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Power Generation

Cement Production

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Thermal Coal Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Peat

1.5.3 Lignite

1.5.4 Sub-Bituminous

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Thermal Coal Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Power Generation

1.6.3 Cement Production

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Thermal Coal Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Thermal Coal Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Thermal Coal Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Thermal Coal Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Thermal Coal

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Thermal Coal

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Thermal Coal Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Anglo American

4.1.1 Anglo American Basic Information

4.1.2 Thermal Coal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Anglo American Thermal Coal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Anglo American Business Overview

4.2 Kibo Energy PLC

4.2.1 Kibo Energy PLC Basic Information

4.2.2 Thermal Coal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Kibo Energy PLC Thermal Coal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Kibo Energy PLC Business Overview

4.3 PVS Chemicals

…continued

