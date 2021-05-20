May 2021 Report on Global Liquid Argon Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Liquid Argon market covered in Chapter 4:

Prax Air

Air Liquide

Messer Group

Air Products

BASF

Yingde Gases Group

Linde

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Liquid Argon market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Pure Grade

High Purity Grade

Ultra Pure Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Liquid Argon market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Welding and Cutting

Semiconductor Industry

Photovoltaic Industry

Smelting

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Liquid Argon Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Pure Grade

1.5.3 High Purity Grade

1.5.4 Ultra Pure Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Liquid Argon Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Welding and Cutting

1.6.3 Semiconductor Industry

1.6.4 Photovoltaic Industry

1.6.5 Smelting

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Liquid Argon Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Liquid Argon Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

…continued

