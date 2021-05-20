Middle East Data Center Colocation Market to Witness Growth with a Significant Rise in Spending on ICT Sector

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Middle East Data Center Colocation Market , which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Middle East data center colocation market will grow by 13.5% annually with a total addressable market cap of $9.4 billion over 2020-2026 driven by the rising investment in data center construction and use.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 57 figures, this 119-page report “Middle East Data Center Colocation Market 2020-2026 by Service Type, Enterprise Size, Infrastructure Investment, Industry Vertical, and Country:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10326703

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Middle East data center colocation market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Middle East market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Middle East data center colocation market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service Type, Enterprise Size, Infrastructure Investment, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on Service Type, the Middle East market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Retail

• Wholesale

Based on Enterprise Size, the Middle East market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Based on Infrastructure Type, the Middle East market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switch and Switchgear

• Rack PDU

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM

Request for Full Reporthttps://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10326703

Based on Industry Vertical, the Middle East market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• BFSI

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Telecom & IT

• Healthcare

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail Industry

• Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Saudi Arabia

• Turkey

• Iran

• UAE

• Israel

• Egypt

• Other National Markets

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Service Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Middle East data center colocation market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T

Century Link (Cyxtera)

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Dupont Fabros

Equinix, Inc.

Internap Corporation

Interxion

Level 3 Communications

NTT Communications

Rackspace US, Inc.

Telehouse (KDDI)

Verizon Communications

Zayo Group, LLC

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

For More Reports:

Thin Film Drugs Market

Thin Film Drugs Market

Thin Film Drugs Market