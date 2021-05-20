Global Compensation Software Market to Experience Robust Developments in End User Segment with a Significant Share in Market Revenue

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Global Compensation Software Market , which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Global compensation software market will reach $1,599.8 billion by 2030, growing by 8.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising adoption of automated and digital HR technology, increasing popularity of compensation software amongst organizations.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Highlighted with 85 tables and 80 figures, this 173-page report “Global Compensation Software Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Service, Solution), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On Premises), End User, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global compensation software market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global compensation software market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Deployment Mode, End User, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Service

• Managed Services

• Professional Services (further segmented into Design and Implementation, Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance)

Solution

Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Cloud Based Product

• On Premises Product

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

• Educational Organizations

• Government Institutions

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Government

• BFSI

• Manufacturing Industry

• IT and Telecom

• Retail Industry

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare Industry

• Education

• Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• RoW (Israel, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Deployment Mode, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global compensation software market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ADP

Beqom

Bullseye Engagement LLC

Cornerstone

CuroComp

CWS Software

Decusoft

Greytip Software

Halogen Software

HRToolbench

IBM.

Nitso Technologies

Oracle Corporation

PayScale, Inc.

PeopleTicker

Saba Software Inc.

SAP Success Factors

SecureSheet

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Willis Towers Watson

Workday

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

