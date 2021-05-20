May 2021 Report on Global Iron Casting Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Iron Casting market covered in Chapter 4:
Cadillac Casting, Inc.
Waupaca Foundry
Grede Foundry
Weichai
Aarrowcast, Inc.
Rochester Metal Products
Metal Technologies, Inc.
Meide Casting
INTAT Precision
Faw Foundry
Wescast Industries
Goldens’Foundry
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
Huaxiang Group
Cifunsa
Chassix
Neenah Foundry
Georg Fischer
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Iron Casting market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Gray Iron Castings
Ductile Iron Castings
Malleable Iron Castings
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Iron Casting market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Automobile
Industrial machinery
Infrastructure and construction machines
Power
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Iron Casting Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Gray Iron Castings
1.5.3 Ductile Iron Castings
1.5.4 Malleable Iron Castings
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Iron Casting Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Automobile
1.6.3 Industrial machinery
1.6.4 Infrastructure and construction machines
1.6.5 Power
1.7 Iron Casting Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Iron Casting Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
…continued
