Global Analytics As A Service Industry Analysis By Vertical, By End User and By Region | WhipsmartMI Report

At a CAGR of 21.79%, the market for analytics as a service is expected to grow 2021-2027. A growing number of corporations are turning to analytics as a service due to the emergence of cloud computing, data maturity, and lower overall cost of ownership.
The hybrid cloud deployment model has been more popularised as compared to both private and public cloud deployments. to help organisations keep data private while keeping it easily accessible in a private cloud Situational analysis is expected to have the highest market share because it helps organisations learn from their past actions and understand their effects on future outcomes Furthermore, the BFSI sector is using analytics as a service to better understand their customers and update their offerings. The North American market is predicted to take the largest portion of the market. The APAC market is anticipated to show significant development in this time period. This is due to the enormous growth of data through social media, mobile computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in this area. However, however, in recent years, data security and analytical workload have been a hindrance to the growth of the analytics as a-as-a-a-service market. Even though many organisations have moved to cloud-based on-premises solutions, most are still sticking with on-premises solutions because of their affordability and preservation of confidential data.
The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Analytics As A Service Market include IBM , Oracle Corporation,Computer Science Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Google Incorporation, SAS Institute, Amazon Web Services, EMC, Gooddata, and Microsoft Corporation.
Analytics As A Service Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Solution
- Financial analytics
- Risk analytics
- Customer analytics
- Marketing analytics
- Sales analytics
- Web and social media analytics
- Supply chain analytics
- Network analytics
- others
- Services
- Consulting services
- Managed services
- Support and maintenance services
By type
- Predictive analytics
- Prescriptive analytics
- Diagnostic analytics
- Descriptive analytics
By deployment model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By end user
- Small and medium business
- Large business
By vertical
- Banking, financial services, and insurance
- Retail and wholesale
- Government
- Healthcare and life sciences
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunication and IT
- Energy and utility
- Travel and hospitality
- Transportation and logistics
- Media and entertainment
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- New products/service competitor are exploring?
- Key players in the market and how intense is the competition?
- What are the upcoming industry trends that manufacturers are focusing on in the future updates?
- For each segment, what are the significant opportunities in the market?
- What are the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the market?
- What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?
