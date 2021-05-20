Global Analytics As A Service Industry Analysis By Vertical, By End User and By Region | WhipsmartMI Report

At a CAGR of 21.79%, the market for analytics as a service is expected to grow 2021-2027. A growing number of corporations are turning to analytics as a service due to the emergence of cloud computing, data maturity, and lower overall cost of ownership.

The hybrid cloud deployment model has been more popularised as compared to both private and public cloud deployments. to help organisations keep data private while keeping it easily accessible in a private cloud Situational analysis is expected to have the highest market share because it helps organisations learn from their past actions and understand their effects on future outcomes Furthermore, the BFSI sector is using analytics as a service to better understand their customers and update their offerings. The North American market is predicted to take the largest portion of the market. The APAC market is anticipated to show significant development in this time period. This is due to the enormous growth of data through social media, mobile computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in this area. However, however, in recent years, data security and analytical workload have been a hindrance to the growth of the analytics as a-as-a-a-service market. Even though many organisations have moved to cloud-based on-premises solutions, most are still sticking with on-premises solutions because of their affordability and preservation of confidential data.

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Analytics As A Service Market include IBM , Oracle Corporation,Computer Science Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Google Incorporation, SAS Institute, Amazon Web Services, EMC, Gooddata, and Microsoft Corporation.

Analytics As A Service Market report has been categorized as below

By Component

Solution

Financial analytics

Risk analytics

Customer analytics

Marketing analytics

Sales analytics

Web and social media analytics

Supply chain analytics

Network analytics

others

Services

Consulting services

Managed services

Support and maintenance services

By type

Predictive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

Diagnostic analytics

Descriptive analytics

By deployment model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By end user

Small and medium business

Large business

By vertical

Banking, financial services, and insurance

Retail and wholesale

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Energy and utility

Travel and hospitality

Transportation and logistics

Media and entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

