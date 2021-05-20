Global Cloud Itsm Industry Report 2021-2027 Analysis of Regional and Country-Level Market Dynamics

From 2021 to 2026, the global cloud ITSM market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.36%. The increasing transition to cloud-based technology and the convergence of AI-enabled tools with ITSM solutions are two major growth drivers for the industry.

The highest market share will be held by the IT and ITeS vertical. IT & telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, BFSI, media & entertainment, government & public, travel & hospitality, and others, including education and energy & utilities verticals, are all covered in the cloud ITSM sector by vertical. Cloud ITSM technologies and services are expected to be widely adopted in these industries to achieve a variety of benefits, including improved performance, higher return on investment, and cost-effectiveness. The segment of managed services is projected to expand at the fastest rate. Technical skills are needed to maintain and upgrade all software in the cloud ITSM environment, and managed services provide them. Customers’ pre- and post-deployment questions and needs are answered by managed services. Managed services provide end-users with software that is tailored to their needs and provides support at any stage of the software’s use. By 2024, North America is projected to have the largest market share in the global cloud ITSM market, as the region’s cloud ITSM market becomes more competitive. As a result of the increased competition in the cloud ITSM market, service organizations across verticals can turn to professional services to gain a competitive edge. During the forecast period, however, APAC is expected to rise at the fastest pace. A rapid increase in the consideration of cloud ITSM solutions is driving the growth in APAC.

The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Cloud Itsm market include ServiceNow , HPE, IBM , BMC Software , CA Technologies, Cherwell Software , Ivanti

