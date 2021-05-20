Global Trace Metal Analysis Industry Trends, Size, Share and Key Company Profile Analysis | Whipsmart Report

Trace Metal Analysis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecasting period 2021-2027. During the forecast period, the global trace metal analysis market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.12 percent. The demand from applied markets, expanding opportunities in emerging markets, and the need to comply with revised guidelines, stringent safety, and quality regulations, and new international certification for pharmaceutical excipients, as well as increased spending on life science R&D, technological advancements, and a growing preference to outsource analytical requirements to third-party service providers In 2021, the ICP-MS segment, is predicted to hold the largest share of the services industry. The growing demand for the study of a broad range of sample matrices, the growing emphasis on the detection of low-level pollutants in chemical products, increased stringency of quality evaluation and testing in the drinks, foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, and the demand for metal speciation are all contributing to the market’s large share.

Increased R&D investments by major industry players; a growing number of regulatory actions for regulating air and water contaminants, reducing pollution, and mitigating human and environmental exposure to hazardous chemicals and wastewater; and the growth of end-user application industries are all factors contributing to the environmental testing segment’s large share. During the forecast period, the trace metal analysis market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest pace. This is due to the increasing use of trace metal analysis in the food industry, strategic expansion by market players in the Asia Pacific region, emerging biotech industry, increased emphasis on soil testing, and rising food and environmental safety issues in many Asia Pacific countries. Other major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include increased R&D funding and favorable government policies to support the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Key market players in the global trace metal analysis industries are Agilent Technologies Agilent Technologies, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Perkinelmer, Inc, Analytik Jena AG, Bruker Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Rigaku Corporation.

The Trace Metal Analysis Market report has been categorized as below

By Type

Benchtop

Portable

By Application

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Products Testing

Oil & Gas Testing

Medical Device Testing

Semiconductor Testing

Clinical Diagnostics

Other Applications

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

New products/service competitors are exploring?

Key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

What are the upcoming industry trends that manufacturers are focusing on in future updates?

For each segment, what are the significant opportunities in the market?

What are the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the market?

What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?

