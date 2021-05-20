Global Laboratory Gas Generators Industry Report 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Whipsmartmi.com offers “Global Laboratory Gas Generators Industry Report” from its research database. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecasting period 2021-2027. The report is spread across 150 pages and could be browsed @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Laboratory-Gas-Generators-Market

In 2021, the nitrogen gas generators segment had the largest market share. The advantages of this segment, which include increased performance, improved safety, and expandable and scalable nitrogen generation capacity, account for a large share of the market. These generators are also cost-effective, and their small size allows for more workspace. The demand for nitrogen gas generators is growing among end users as a result of these benefits. In LC-MS applications, nitrogen gas generators are commonly used. During the forecast era, the gas chromatography segment is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR, owing to benefits such as convenience, protection, extended downtime, optimal study, and the elimination of hazardous gas cylinders. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment had the largest market share. The large share of this end-user segment is due to factors such as increasing demand for laboratory analytical instruments, rising drug testing activities, strict drug discovery regulations, and lab automation. The largest market share was held by North America, followed by Europe. During the forecast era, Asia, on the other hand, is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR. The substantial outsourcing of clinical trials to Asian countries, among other factors, is driving market growth in this area.

Parker Hannifin Corporation, Peak Scientific Instruments, Ltd, Praxair Technology, Inc, LNI Swissgas, F-Dgsi, NEL, VICI DBS, Labtech S.R.L, Claind SRL, Erredue S.P.A., are some of the key players in the laboratory gas generators market.

The Laboratory Gas Generators Market report has been categorized as below

By Type

Nitrogen gas generators

Hydrogen gas generators

Zero air generators

Purge gas generators

TOC gas generators

Other gas generators

By Application

Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry

Gas chromatography

Gas analyzers

Other applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Chemical and Petrochemical Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Other end users

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

New products/service competitor are exploring?

Key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

What are the upcoming industry trends that manufacturers are focusing on in the future updates?

For each segment, what are the significant opportunities in the market?

What are the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the market?

What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?

