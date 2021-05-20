Global Environmental Monitoring Industry Report 2021-2026 Analysis and Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The environmental monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR 3.16% rate during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the global environmental monitoring market are rising pollution levels, favourable regulatory scenario, on-going installation of environmental monitoring stations, development of environment-friendly industries, increasing awareness on pollution monitoring, expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets.

The environmental monitoring sensors segmented holds the largest share of the market due to its operational advantages such as ease of use, operational flexibility, device affordability, and low space requirements. Growing demand for advanced wearable ambient monitoring sensors by end users such as industrial workers and researchers, and rising public interest for portable outdoor environmental quality monitoring systems while sitting outside, outdoor walking / running, resting after physical activity, climbing stairs, and taking elevators are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Air pollution monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market. The large share of the air pollution monitoring segment is attributed to the rising level of air pollution across key markets globally (such as the U.S., Europe, China, India, and the Middle East), growing acceptance and market demand for sensor-based air quality monitoring systems, and increasing health concerns among public and stringent air pollution control legislation by several governments.

North America is expected to command the largest share of the environmental monitoring market mainly due to increase in government funding for the establishment of environmental monitoring stations.

Key players operating in the environmental monitoring market are Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), PerkinElmer Corporation (US). The other players are General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), Horiba (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Siemens (Germany), among others.

The Environmental Monitoring Market is categorized as below –

By Sampling Method

Continuous monitoring

Active monitoring

Passive monitoring

Intermittent monitoring

By Component

Particulate detection

Detection

PM10 detection

Others

Chemical detection

Gas detection

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) detection

Pesticide detection

Others

Biological detection

Temperature sensing

Moisture detection

Noise measurement

By Application

Air pollution monitoring

Water pollution monitoring

Waste water monitoring

Surface and ground water monitoring

Soil pollution monitoring

Noise pollution monitoring

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Declaimed in This Report

What are the strategies adopted by the top market players to penetrate markets in emerging regions?

Who are the major players offering portable indoor and outdoor monitors for pollution monitoring across major geographies?

What revenue impact will environmental pollution monitors and sensors have in the market during the forecast period?

Which product and technology type is used in air, water, soil, and noise pollution monitoring procedure?

What is the adoption pattern for wearable monitors across the globe?

