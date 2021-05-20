Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts | Whipsmart Analysis Report

The global enterprise collaboration market size to is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.29% rate from 2021 to 2026.

The adoption rate of enterprise collaboration solutions is expected to grow, due to growing use of social networking websites and increasing usage of mobile devices for collaboration. Managed services segment to record the highest CAGR. Managed services are services offered by third-party vendors to manage operational challenges of enterprises. These services help in reducing costs, increasing overall revenue, and improving employee performance. Enterprises opt for managed services to overcome the challenges of budget constraints and technical expertise, as Managed Service Providers (MSPs) have skilled personnel, the required infrastructure, and industry certifications.

BFSI segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Enterprise collaboration solutions offer Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) companies a complete ubiquitous communication and collaboration environment, so that the users, such as bank branch employees, BFSI leaders and specialists, and call center agents can benefit from real-time communication and data sharing. Hence, the BFSI vertical is moving toward becoming more innovative, agile, customer-centric, and collaborative to meet the changing customer’s expectations by deploying enterprise collaboration solutions.

Key market players include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), VMware (US), Atlassian (Australia), Cisco Systems (US), Google (US), Adobe Systems (US), Facebook (US), Igloo Software (Canada).

The Enterprise Collaboration Market is categorized as below –

By Component

Solutions

Enterprise Video

Unified Messaging

File Sharing and Synchronization

Portals and Intranet Platforms

Project Management and Analytics

Enterprise Social Network

Services

Professional Services

IT Consulting and Development

Integration and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Vertical

IT and Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Where will all the developments take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

What are the upcoming trends in the enterprise collaboration market?

What are the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and business expansion activities, in the market?

How major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influence the growth of the market?

What are the key roles of major players in the enterprise collaboration market?

