Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts | Whipsmart Analysis Report

The global enterprise collaboration market size to is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.29% rate from 2021 to 2026.
The adoption rate of enterprise collaboration solutions is expected to grow, due to growing use of social networking websites and increasing usage of mobile devices for collaboration. Managed services segment to record the highest CAGR. Managed services are services offered by third-party vendors to manage operational challenges of enterprises. These services help in reducing costs, increasing overall revenue, and improving employee performance. Enterprises opt for managed services to overcome the challenges of budget constraints and technical expertise, as Managed Service Providers (MSPs) have skilled personnel, the required infrastructure, and industry certifications.
BFSI segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Enterprise collaboration solutions offer Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) companies a complete ubiquitous communication and collaboration environment, so that the users, such as bank branch employees, BFSI leaders and specialists, and call center agents can benefit from real-time communication and data sharing. Hence, the BFSI vertical is moving toward becoming more innovative, agile, customer-centric, and collaborative to meet the changing customer’s expectations by deploying enterprise collaboration solutions.
Key market players include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), VMware (US), Atlassian (Australia), Cisco Systems (US), Google (US), Adobe Systems (US), Facebook (US), Igloo Software (Canada).
The Enterprise Collaboration Market is categorized as below –
By Component
- Solutions
- Enterprise Video
- Unified Messaging
- File Sharing and Synchronization
- Portals and Intranet Platforms
- Project Management and Analytics
- Enterprise Social Network
- Services
- Professional Services
- IT Consulting and Development
- Integration and Implementation
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Vertical
- IT and Telecommunication
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Public Sector
- Energy and Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Travel and Hospitality
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Key Questions Answered by the Report:
- Where will all the developments take the industry in the mid- to long-term?
- What are the upcoming trends in the enterprise collaboration market?
- What are the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and business expansion activities, in the market?
- How major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influence the growth of the market?
- What are the key roles of major players in the enterprise collaboration market?
