May 2021 Report on Global Construction Chemical Additives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Construction Chemical Additives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Construction Chemical Additives market covered in Chapter 4:

Chevron Oronite

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Mapei South Africa

W.R Grace &Co.

AkzoNobel

Clariant

Afton Chemical

Ardex

Sinopec

Arkema

RPM International

Total

Evonik Industries

Sika

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Construction Chemical Additives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Plasticizers

Super Plasticizers

Air Entraining Agents

Water Proofing Agents

Leveling Agents

Sealants

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Construction Chemical Additives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Non-Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Construction Chemical Additives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Plasticizers

1.5.3 Super Plasticizers

1.5.4 Air Entraining Agents

1.5.5 Water Proofing Agents

1.5.6 Leveling Agents

1.5.7 Sealants

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Construction Chemical Additives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Non-Residential

1.7 Construction Chemical Additives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Construction Chemical Additives Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Construction Chemical Additives Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Construction Chemical Additives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Construction Chemical Additives

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Construction Chemical Additives

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Construction Chemical Additives Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Chevron Oronite

4.1.1 Chevron Oronite Basic Information

4.1.2 Construction Chemical Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Chevron Oronite Construction Chemical Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Chevron Oronite Business Overview

4.2 BASF

4.2.1 BASF Basic Information

…continued

