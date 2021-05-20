Mobility as a Service Market Forecast, Top Companies, Size, Share and Trend | Global Mobility as a Service Industry Research Report

The MaaS market will also have a positive impact due to the growth in the usage of the smartphone with high network connectivity. Moreover, the development of smart city applications, with the introduction of 5G into industrial IoT and connected powering cars, are creating an upward trend. In April 2019, Reach Now launched its MaaS platform in Asia – Japan. The ‘Iziko’ app not only offers access to buses, trains, rental cars & bikes, and on-demand ridesharing but even tickets for tourist attractions. The ride-hailing segment is forecast to witness a significant growth rate of 25.7% through 2027 on account of the global acceptance of ride-hailing at all levels, ranging from enterprises to personal requirements. Additionally, cashless transactions and assured pickups services offered are further boosting segmental growth.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Mobility as a Service industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Mobility as a Service Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/313

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

UbiGo AB, Beeline Singapore, Shuttl, Uber technologies, Citymapper, Ola, Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Smile Mobility, and Communauto, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Mobility as a Service Market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Mobility as a Service Market on the basis of service type, application, business model, vehicle type, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ride-hailing Self-driving car service Bi-cycle sharing Car sharing Bus sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Android iOS Others

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) B2B B2C P2P Rentals

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Passenger cars Buses Bikes



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/313

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Key factors affecting the growth of the global Mobility as a Service Market:

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Mobility as a Service Market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

Read more @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobility-as-a-service-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.