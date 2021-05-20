Gallium Nitride Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2028

Gallium nitride offers a thousand times more speed over silicon, giving the advantage of three times faster charging in weight and size, which is around half of the silicon-based chargers. In September 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation declared the development of GaN-HEMT in a multi-cell structure in partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. The transistor is attached directly to a high thermal conductivity single-crystal heat-dissipating diamond substrate.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Gallium Nitride industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Gallium Nitride Market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) GaN-on-SiC GaN-on-Si GaN-on-Sapphire Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radio Frequency Devices Wireless Infrastructure Satellite Communication Military & Defense Others Power Electronics Power Supply Electric Vehicle LiDAR Servers & Data Centers Wireless Power Solar Photovoltaic Technology Envelope Tracking Others Optoelectronics LED LASER Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



