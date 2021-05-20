Near-Infrared Imaging Market Expansion Projected To Gain An Uptick During 2021-2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Near-Infrared Imaging Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

What is Near-Infrared Imaging?

Near-infrared imaging is defined as a form of non-invasive imaging method that uses the near-infrared radiations (from 780 nm to 2500 nm). This method is used to probe the concentration and oxygenation of hemoglobin in the brain, muscle and other tissues. It is used to detect changes caused by brain activity, injury, or disease. Moreover, near infrared imaging has application in diagnosing breast cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, depression and schizophrenia. This method is advantageous over other imaging techniques as it is less harmful to the patients and offers better resolution for differentiation of soft tissues from tumors.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Analysis

The Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market was valued at USD 398.19 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Increasing number of global surgical procedures owing to the rising prevalence of target diseases and various advantages of NIR imaging over traditional visualization methods have collectively contributed in driving the global near-infrared imaging market. On the other hand, high price of infrared detectors and high availability of other alternative imaging techniques act as a restraints for the growth of the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Bruker Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Li-Cor, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec , MIZUHO Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market, By Product

Devices

Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems

Near-Infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

Reagents

Indocyanine Green (ICG)

Other Reagents

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market, By Application

Preclinical Imaging

Cancer Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market, By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

o Brazil

Rest of the World

Research Methodology of Market Research:

To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product bench marking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

