Molecular Quality Controls Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2021-2025

Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Molecular Quality Controls Market was valued at USD 125.40 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 265.75 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.79% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Molecular Quality Controls?

Molecular Quality controls is useful in monitoring the performance of in vitro nucleic acid testing procedures for viral load assays, healthcare related infections and infections associated with sexually transmitted diseases. The main focus of these quality controls is to test the molecular diagnostic products in order to identify defects and reporting it to the management authorities. This further influences the decision on whether to release the product or not. The increasing portfolio of molecular quality control products makes it easy to meet risk reduction goals by enabling labs to use the best QC practices and advanced data management tools.

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

The major factors contributing in the growth of the global molecular quality controls market includes rising number of accredited clinical laboratories, increasing adoption of third-party quality controls and growing demand for external quality assessment support that further drives the market. On the contrary, the high costs associated with the quality control process and constraint in budget in hospitals and laboratories might hinder the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Molecular Quality Controls Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Molecular Quality Controls Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., Zeptometrix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Microbiologics, Inc., Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc., Quidel, Qnostics, and Theranostica. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market , By Product

• Independent Controls

• Instrument-Specific Controls

o PCR

o DNA Sequencing & NGS

o Other Technologies

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market , By Analyte Type

• Single-Analyte Controls

• Multi-Analyte Controls

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market , By Application

• Infectious Diseases

• Oncology

• Genetic Testing

• Other Applications

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market , By End user

• Clinical Laboratories

• Hospitals

• IVD Manufacturers and Contract Research Organizations

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Other End Users

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

