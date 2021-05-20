Infection Control Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2021-2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Infection Control Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Infection Control Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter's five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Infection Control Market Analysis

The Global Infection Control Market was valued at USD 17.86 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 29.58 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Infection Control?

Infection control is defined as the policies & procedures that is used to minimize the risk of spreading infections, particularly in hospitals and human or animal health care facilities. The main purpose of infection control process is reduction of occurrence of infectious diseases. These diseases usually caused due to presence of bacteria or viruses and can further spread through human contact, animal to human contact, human contact with an infected surface, airborne transmission and through vectors such as water or food. Different forms of infections can occur that comprises of stomach &intestinal infections, eye infections, ear infections, lung and respiratory infections, skin infections, sexually transmitted infections (sexually transmitted diseases) and many others.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing number of surgical procedures, increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic diseases along with the technological advancements in sterilization equipment have been driving the global infection control market. On the contrary part, safety concerns regarding the reprocessed instruments might act as a restraint for the overall market.

The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Infection Control Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Infection Control Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Infection Control Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Synergy Health plc, Sterigenics International, Inc., STERIS Corporation, Sakura Global Holding Company Ltd., Nordion Inc., 3M Company, Matachana Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Getinge Group, Cisa S.p.A, Belimed AG, Ahlstrom Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson Limited. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.



Global Infection Control Market , By Product

• Disinfection

o Disinfectant

o Wipes

o Sprays

o Liquids Disinfectors

o UV

o AER

Sterilization

o Steam

o Hydrogen Peroxide

o Radiation

o Filteration

o Others

• Services

Global Infection Control Market , By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Life Sciences Industry

Food Industry

Other End Users

Global Infection Control Market Geographic Scope

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of the World

