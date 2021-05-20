Dental Biomaterials Market Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Period 2021-2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Dental Biomaterials Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Dental Biomaterials Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter's five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Dental Biomaterials Market was valued at USD 6.36 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.96 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Dental Biomaterials?

Dental biomaterials comprise the natural tissues and biocompatible synthetic materials that are used to restore decayed, damaged or fractured teeth. Natural dental tissues include enamel, dentin, cementum, bone, and other intraoral tissues. Biocompatible synthetic dental material groups include metals, ceramics, polymers and composite structures.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Global Dental Biomaterials Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Dental Biomaterials Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Dental Biomaterials Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Straumann Holding AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., 3M Company, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Henry Schein, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Victrex PLC, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

