US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market Outlook And Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Outpatient surgery permits a person to return home on the same day that a surgical procedure is performed and is also referred to as ambulatory surgery or same-day surgery. Outpatient surgery eradicates inpatient hospital admission, uses a doctor’s time more resourcefully and lessens the amount of medication prescribed. Outpatient surgery has developed over the past 3 decades for a number of reasons such as better surgical instruments, less aggressive surgical techniques and reduce health care costs.

US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Key factors such as growing prevalence of disorders of the intervertebral disc, peripheral nerves, and glands as well as growth in breast cancer are anticipated to drive the US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market in the forecast period. Also, the growing number of outpatient surgeries is estimated to increase the adoption of capnography monitoring devices in outpatient surgical departments in the US.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Research Methodology of Market Research:

1 INTRODUCTION OF US OUTPATIENT SURGICAL PROCEDURE MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 US OUTPATIENT SURGICAL PROCEDURE MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 US OUTPATIENT SURGICAL PROCEDURE MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures

5.3 Gastrointestinal and Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures

5.4 Cosmetic Surgical Procedures

5.5 Orthopedic and Obstetrics/Gynecology Surgical Procedures

5.6 Dental and ENT Surgical Procedures

6 US OUTPATIENT SURGICAL PROCEDURE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.2.1 U.S.

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 U.K.

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Rest of Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East

