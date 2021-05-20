May 2021 Report on Global Phosphate Fertilizer Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Phosphate Fertilizer market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Phosphate Fertilizer market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Phosphate Fertilizer market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Phosphate Fertilizer industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Phosphate Fertilizer Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Phosphate Fertilizer market covered in Chapter 4:

Agrium

Israel Chemicals

Mosaic

Euro Chem

Coromandel International

Yara International

CF Industries Holdings

Phosagro

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan

Office Cherifien Des Phosphates

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Phosphate Fertilizer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

MAP (Monoammonium Phosphate)

DAP (Diammonium Phosphate)

Rock Phosphate

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Phosphate Fertilizer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Grains

Oilseeds

Fruits

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Phosphate Fertilizer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 MAP (Monoammonium Phosphate)

1.5.3 DAP (Diammonium Phosphate)

1.5.4 Rock Phosphate

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Phosphate Fertilizer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Grains

1.6.3 Oilseeds

1.6.4 Fruits

1.7 Phosphate Fertilizer Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Phosphate Fertilizer Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Phosphate Fertilizer Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Phosphate Fertilizer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Phosphate Fertilizer

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Phosphate Fertilizer

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Phosphate Fertilizer Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Agrium

4.1.1 Agrium Basic Information

4.1.2 Phosphate Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Agrium Phosphate Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Agrium Business Overview

4.2 Israel Chemicals

4.2.1 Israel Chemicals Basic Information

4.2.2 Phosphate Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Israel Chemicals Phosphate Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Israel Chemicals Business Overview

4.3 Mosaic

4.3.1 Mosaic Basic Information

4.3.2 Phosphate Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Mosaic Phosphate Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Mosaic Business Overview

4.4 Euro Chem

4.4.1 Euro Chem Basic Information

4.4.2 Phosphate Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Euro Chem Phosphate Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Euro Chem Business Overview

4.5 Coromandel International

4.5.1 Coromandel International Basic Information

4.5.2 Phosphate Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

