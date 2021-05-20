May 2021 Report on Global Radiation Detection Material Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Radiation Detection Material market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Radiation Detection Material market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Radiation Detection Material market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Radiation Detection Material industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Radiation Detection Material Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Radiation Detection Material market covered in Chapter 4:

NIHON KESSHO KOGAKU CO/Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd

Kromek

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC)

XZ LAB/Raycan Technology

Oxide Corporation

Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc

Saint-Gobain

Shanghai X-LUM Optoelectronics Ltd. (X-LUM)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Radiation Detection Material market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Semiconductors

Scintillators

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Radiation Detection Material market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Medical and Healthcare

Homeland Security

Common Radiation Monitoring

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Radiation Detection Material Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Semiconductors

1.5.3 Scintillators

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Radiation Detection Material Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Medical and Healthcare

1.6.3 Homeland Security

1.6.4 Common Radiation Monitoring

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Radiation Detection Material Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Radiation Detection Material Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Radiation Detection Material Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Radiation Detection Material Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Radiation Detection Material

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Radiation Detection Material

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Radiation Detection Material Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 NIHON KESSHO KOGAKU CO/Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd

4.1.1 NIHON KESSHO KOGAKU CO/Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.1.2 Radiation Detection Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 NIHON KESSHO KOGAKU CO/Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd Radiation Detection Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 NIHON KESSHO KOGAKU CO/Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.2 Kromek

4.2.1 Kromek Basic Information

4.2.2 Radiation Detection Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Kromek Radiation Detection Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Kromek Business Overview

4.3 Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC)

4.3.1 Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC) Basic Information

4.3.2 Radiation Detection Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC) Radiation Detection Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC) Business Overview

4.4 XZ LAB/Raycan Technology

4.4.1 XZ LAB/Raycan Technology Basic Information

4.4.2 Radiation Detection Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 XZ LAB/Raycan Technology Radiation Detection Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 XZ LAB/Raycan Technology Business Overview

4.5 Oxide Corporation

Continued…

