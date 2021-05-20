May 2021 Report on Global Powder Waterproof Coating Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Powder Waterproof Coating market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Powder Waterproof Coating market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Powder Waterproof Coating market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Powder Waterproof Coating industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Powder Waterproof Coating Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Powder Waterproof Coating market covered in Chapter 4:
Sika Mortars
AkzoNobel
Henkel
Weber Building Solutions
Davco
Oriental Yuhong
BADESE
GRUPO PUMA
Mapei
Sherwin-Williams
Huarun
Koster
PPG
BASF
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Powder Waterproof Coating market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Liquid
Dry
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Powder Waterproof Coating market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Road Construction
Building Construction
House Construction
Bridge and Tunnel Construction
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Liquid
1.5.3 Dry
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Road Construction
1.6.3 Building Construction
1.6.4 House Construction
1.6.5 Bridge and Tunnel Construction
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Powder Waterproof Coating Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Powder Waterproof Coating Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Powder Waterproof Coating Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Powder Waterproof Coating Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Powder Waterproof Coating
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Powder Waterproof Coating
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Powder Waterproof Coating Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Sika Mortars
4.1.1 Sika Mortars Basic Information
4.1.2 Powder Waterproof Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Sika Mortars Powder Waterproof Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Sika Mortars Business Overview
4.2 AkzoNobel
4.2.1 AkzoNobel Basic Information
4.2.2 Powder Waterproof Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 AkzoNobel Powder Waterproof Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview
4.3 Henkel
4.3.1 Henkel Basic Information
4.3.2 Powder Waterproof Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Henkel Powder Waterproof Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Henkel Business Overview
4.4 Weber Building Solutions
4.4.1 Weber Building Solutions Basic Information
4.4.2 Powder Waterproof Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Weber Building Solutions Powder Waterproof Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)
Continued…
