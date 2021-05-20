May 2021 Report on Global Steel Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Steel market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Steel market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Steel market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Steel industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Steel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

ALSO READ: https://supriyamrfr.wixsite.com/marketinsights/post/global-drone-transponder-market-in-depth-market-research-report-2020-to-2027-mrfr

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Steel market covered in Chapter 4:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Jiangsu Shagang

Shougang

ArcelorMittal

JFE Steel Corporation

Steel Authority of India Limited

HYUNDAI Steel Company

Ansteel Group

Novolipetsk Steel

JSW Steel

Posco

Gerdau

Tata Steel Group

ALSO READ: https://mrfrhealthcare.wordpress.com/2021/04/22/healthcare-electronic-data-interchange-edi-market-recent-industry-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2025/

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Steel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Steel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Consumer Goods & Medicals

Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy

Automotive & Heavy Transport

ABC & Infrastructure

Industrial & Heavy Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

ALSO READ: https://marketreportsmrfr.wordpress.com/2021/03/08/covid-19-diagnostics-market-with-potential-impact-of-coronavirus-covid19-swot-analysis-risk-analysis-and-forecast/

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ: https://mrfrmarketreport.wordpress.com/2021/03/11/dairy-ingredients-market-global-key-vendors-manufacturers-suppliers-and-analysis-market-report-2023/

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Steel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Stainless Steel

1.5.3 Carbon Steel

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Steel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Consumer Goods & Medicals

1.6.3 Chemical, Petrochemical & Energy

1.6.4 Automotive & Heavy Transport

1.6.5 ABC & Infrastructure

1.6.6 Industrial & Heavy Industry

1.7 Steel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Steel Industry Development

ALSO READ: https://justpaste.it/49gww

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Steel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Steel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Steel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Steel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Steel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

ALSO READ: https://www.wattpad.com/974157052-covid-19-impact-on-bakery-products-market-industry

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

4.1.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Jiangsu Shagang

4.2.1 Jiangsu Shagang Basic Information

4.2.2 Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Jiangsu Shagang Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Jiangsu Shagang Business Overview

4.3 Shougang

4.3.1 Shougang Basic Information

4.3.2 Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Shougang Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Shougang Business Overview

4.4 ArcelorMittal

4.4.1 ArcelorMittal Basic Information

4.4.2 Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

4.5 JFE Steel Corporation

4.5.1 JFE Steel Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 JFE Steel Corporation Business Overview

Continued…

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105