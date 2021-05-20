May 2021 Report on Global Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Synthetic Ropes and Cordages market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Synthetic Ropes and Cordages market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Synthetic Ropes and Cordages market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Synthetic Ropes and Cordages industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Synthetic Ropes and Cordages market covered in Chapter 4:

Teufelberger Holding AG

Yale Cordage Inc.

Cortland Limited

English Braids Limited

Samson Rope Technologies Inc.

WireCo WorldGroup Inc.

Axiom Cordages Limited

Unirope Ltd.

Atlantic Braids Ltd.

Bexco NV-SA

Touwfabriek Langman BV

Lanex AS

Dong Yang Rope Mfg.Co., Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Synthetic Ropes and Cordages market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polypropylene

polyethylene

Nylon

Polyester

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Synthetic Ropes and Cordages market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Marine and fishing

Oil and gas

Construction

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polypropylene

1.5.3 polyethylene

1.5.4 Nylon

1.5.5 Polyester

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Marine and fishing

1.6.3 Oil and gas

1.6.4 Construction

1.7 Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Synthetic Ropes and Cordages

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Synthetic Ropes and Cordages

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Teufelberger Holding AG

4.1.1 Teufelberger Holding AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Teufelberger Holding AG Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Teufelberger Holding AG Business Overview

4.2 Yale Cordage Inc.

4.2.1 Yale Cordage Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Yale Cordage Inc. Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Yale Cordage Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Cortland Limited

4.3.1 Cortland Limited Basic Information

4.3.2 Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Cortland Limited Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Cortland Limited Business Overview

4.4 English Braids Limited

4.4.1 English Braids Limited Basic Information

4.4.2 Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 English Braids Limited Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 English Braids Limited Business Overview

4.5 Samson Rope Technologies Inc.

4.5.1 Samson Rope Technologies Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Synthetic Ropes and Cordages Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

