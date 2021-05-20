May 2021 Report on Global 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) market covered in Chapter 4:

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Fujian Meizhouwan

Yunnan Yunwei Group

MarkorChem

INVISTA

Shanxi Bidiou

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ashland

Lyondellbasell

Henan Hemei

Dairen Chemical Corp.

Nanya Plastics Corporation

BASF

YCF

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

THF

PBT

GBL

PU

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Reppe process

1.5.3 Davy process

1.5.4 Butadiene process

1.5.5 Propylene oxide process

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 THF

1.6.3 PBT

1.6.4 GBL

1.6.5 PU

1.6.6 Others

1.7 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shanxi Sanwei Group

4.1.1 Shanxi Sanwei Group Basic Information

4.1.2 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shanxi Sanwei Group Business Overview

4.2 Fujian Meizhouwan

4.2.1 Fujian Meizhouwan Basic Information

4.2.2 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Fujian Meizhouwan 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Fujian Meizhouwan Business Overview

4.3 Yunnan Yunwei Group

4.3.1 Yunnan Yunwei Group Basic Information

4.3.2 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Yunnan Yunwei Group 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Yunnan Yunwei Group Business Overview

4.4 MarkorChem

4.4.1 MarkorChem Basic Information

4.4.2 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 MarkorChem 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 MarkorChem Business Overview

4.5 INVISTA

4.5.1 INVISTA Basic Information

4.5.2 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 INVISTA 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 INVISTA Business Overview

4.6 Shanxi Bidiou

4.6.1 Shanxi Bidiou Basic Information

4.6.2 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Shanxi Bidiou 1,4-Butanediol (Bdo) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Shanxi Bidiou Business Overview

Continued…

