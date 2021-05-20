May 2021 Report on Global Bricks Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Bricks market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Bricks market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Bricks market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Bricks industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bricks Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bricks market covered in Chapter 4:

Tri-County Block & Brick

UltraTech Cement

MaCon

Hydraform Terms and Conditions

Magicrete Building Solutions

CEMEX

General Shale

CRH

Monaprecast

Terre Hill Concrete Products

Brickworks

Lignacite

Acme Brick Company

Xella Group

Boral

Columbia Block & Brick

Bay Brick

Wienerberger

Midwest Block and Brick

Oldcastle

Daksh CLC

Midland Concrete Products

Siporex Company

RCP Block & Brick

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bricks market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Clay Bricks

Concrete Bricks and Blocks

Calcium Silicate Bricks

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bricks market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Building

Path

Parterre

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bricks Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Clay Bricks

1.5.3 Concrete Bricks and Blocks

1.5.4 Calcium Silicate Bricks

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bricks Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Building

1.6.3 Path

1.6.4 Parterre

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Bricks Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bricks Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bricks Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bricks Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bricks

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bricks

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bricks Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Tri-County Block & Brick

4.1.1 Tri-County Block & Brick Basic Information

4.1.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Tri-County Block & Brick Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Tri-County Block & Brick Business Overview

4.2 UltraTech Cement

4.2.1 UltraTech Cement Basic Information

4.2.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 UltraTech Cement Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 UltraTech Cement Business Overview

4.3 MaCon

4.3.1 MaCon Basic Information

4.3.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 MaCon Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 MaCon Business Overview

4.4 Hydraform Terms and Conditions

4.4.1 Hydraform Terms and Conditions Basic Information

4.4.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Hydraform Terms and Conditions Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Hydraform Terms and Conditions Business Overview

4.5 Magicrete Building Solutions

4.5.1 Magicrete Building Solutions Basic Information

4.5.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Magicrete Building Solutions Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Magicrete Building Solutions Business Overview

4.6 CEMEX

4.6.1 CEMEX Basic Information

4.6.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 CEMEX Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 CEMEX Business Overview

4.7 General Shale

4.7.1 General Shale Basic Information

4.7.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 General Shale Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 General Shale Business Overview

4.8 CRH

4.8.1 CRH Basic Information

4.8.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 CRH Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 CRH Business Overview

4.9 Monaprecast

4.9.1 Monaprecast Basic Information

4.9.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Monaprecast Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Monaprecast Business Overview

4.10 Terre Hill Concrete Products

4.10.1 Terre Hill Concrete Products Basic Information

4.10.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Terre Hill Concrete Products Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Terre Hill Concrete Products Business Overview

4.11 Brickworks

4.11.1 Brickworks Basic Information

4.11.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Brickworks Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Brickworks Business Overview

4.12 Lignacite

4.12.1 Lignacite Basic Information

4.12.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Lignacite Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Lignacite Business Overview

4.13 Acme Brick Company

4.13.1 Acme Brick Company Basic Information

4.13.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Acme Brick Company Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Acme Brick Company Business Overview

4.14 Xella Group

4.14.1 Xella Group Basic Information

4.14.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Xella Group Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Xella Group Business Overview

4.15 Boral

4.15.1 Boral Basic Information

4.15.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Boral Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Boral Business Overview

4.16 Columbia Block & Brick

4.16.1 Columbia Block & Brick Basic Information

4.16.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Columbia Block & Brick Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Columbia Block & Brick Business Overview

4.17 Bay Brick

4.17.1 Bay Brick Basic Information

4.17.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Bay Brick Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Bay Brick Business Overview

4.18 Wienerberger

4.18.1 Wienerberger Basic Information

4.18.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Wienerberger Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Wienerberger Business Overview

4.19 Midwest Block and Brick

4.19.1 Midwest Block and Brick Basic Information

4.19.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Midwest Block and Brick Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Midwest Block and Brick Business Overview

4.20 Oldcastle

4.20.1 Oldcastle Basic Information

4.20.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Oldcastle Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Oldcastle Business Overview

4.21 Daksh CLC

4.21.1 Daksh CLC Basic Information

4.21.2 Bricks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Daksh CLC Bricks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Daksh CLC Business Overview

4.22 Midland Concrete Products

4.22.1 Midland Concrete Products Basic Information

….continued

