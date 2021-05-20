May 2021 Report on Global Cryogenic Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Cryogenic market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Cryogenic market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Cryogenic market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Cryogenic industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Cryogenic Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Cryogenic market covered in Chapter 4:

Cryofab Inc.

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co.Ltd

Flowserve Corporation

Linde Group AG

Parker Hannifin

Herose GmbH

Emerson

INOX India Ltd.

VRV S.P.A

Graham Partners

Chart Industries Inc.

Air Liquide

Cryoquip LLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cryogenic market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

LNG

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cryogenic market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Energy & Power

Chemical

Metallurgy

Electronics

Shipping

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Cryogenic Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Nitrogen

1.5.3 Oxygen

1.5.4 Argon

1.5.5 LNG

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Cryogenic Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Energy & Power

1.6.3 Chemical

1.6.4 Metallurgy

1.6.5 Electronics

1.6.6 Shipping

1.6.7 Other

1.7 Cryogenic Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cryogenic Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Cryogenic Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Cryogenic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cryogenic

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Cryogenic

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Cryogenic Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Cryofab Inc.

4.1.1 Cryofab Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Cryogenic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Cryofab Inc. Cryogenic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Cryofab Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co.Ltd

4.2.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co.Ltd Basic Information

4.2.2 Cryogenic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co.Ltd Cryogenic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co.Ltd Business Overview

4.3 Flowserve Corporation

4.3.1 Flowserve Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Cryogenic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Flowserve Corporation Cryogenic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Flowserve Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Linde Group AG

4.4.1 Linde Group AG Basic Information

4.4.2 Cryogenic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Linde Group AG Cryogenic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Linde Group AG Business Overview

4.5 Parker Hannifin

4.5.1 Parker Hannifin Basic Information

4.5.2 Cryogenic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Parker Hannifin Cryogenic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Parker Hannifin Business Overview

4.6 Herose GmbH

4.6.1 Herose GmbH Basic Information

4.6.2 Cryogenic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Herose GmbH Cryogenic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Herose GmbH Business Overview

Continued…

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105